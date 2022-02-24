Three new electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection devices for automotive Ethernet unveiled by Nexperia are fully compliant with the IEEE OPEN Alliance 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 test specifications, so there is no requirement for design engineers to perform their own qualification. These AEC-Q101 qualified devices combine silicon-based solution with snap-back behavior to reduce clamping voltage and residual current.

PESD2ETH1GXT-Q, PESD1ETH1GLS-Q and PESD1ETH1GXLS-Q are designed to protect two bus lines from damage caused by ESD and other transients. They offer several advantages over alternative ESD protection solutions like varistors, including an improved diode capacitance of 1 pF (max) to ensure better signal integrity.

Source: Nexperia

These ESD protection devices are available in compact leaded (SOT23) as well as leadless (DFN1006BD-2/SOD882BD) packages to provide maximum design flexibility. The leadless package has side-wettable flanks, which enables automatic optical inspection (AOI) capability, leading to higher assembly yield.

