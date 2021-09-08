With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, multiple input and multiple output channels are being used at the edge to address the need for high bandwidth edge processing. A new FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) with low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) interfaces aims to facilitate that bandwidth ride.

The LXD31K4 unveiled by Logic-X is a 4-in-4-out card that provides four A/D channels, each with a data conversion rate of up to 310 mega-samples per second (Msps), and four D/A channels, each with a raw conversion rate of up to 310 Msps. All eight channels have 16-bit accuracy and deliver robust signal-to-noise (SNR) performance. Additionally, with up to 4x interpolation set by the user, the card can produce a signal with an update rate of up to 1.24 GHz.

Figure 1 The card comes with a reference design to help engineers accelerate their development programs. Source: Logic-X

The card can be incorporated into an embedded system on an as-is basis; it can also be used during the development and prototyping of a system-on-chip (SoC) design. The use of LVDS for data interfaces means that users can integrate the card with an FPGA without having to purchase and embed JESD204B-compliant interface cores for converters and receivers. Furthermore, the card’s LVDS pin-out is configured in a way that it works on most ‘partial implementations’ of the high-pin-count connectors on Xilinx development boards as well as Logic-X’s FPGA FMC carrier boards.

Besides edge processing, Logic-X is targeting the LXD31K4 card at high-speed data acquisition and playback, software-defined radio (SDR), and other applications requiring wide bandwidth conversion between analog and digital domains.

Figure 2 The LXD31K4 is sampling now, and volume availability is predicted for Q4 2021. Source: Logic-X

Logic-X also offers a 2-in-2-out version of this card; LXD31K2 features 16-bit resolution and utilizes LVDS interfaces. Both LXD31K4 and LXD31K2 come with a reference design that comprises detailed documentation, a Vivado IP integrator project, and IP cores that can be controlled from a software application over Ethernet or PCIe.

