An analog IP supplier has announced the availability of silicon-qualified cores for analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) for various fabs—TSMC, UMC, SMIC, and Samsung—and at various nodes, from 40 nm and 28 nm all the way down to 14-nm FinFET designs. T2M is an independent semiconductor firm that provides software and known good die (KGD) services besides analog IP cores.

The IP cores for ADCs and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) are now widely used in audio, automotive and set-top box applications as well as in microcontrollers. The data converters are broadly categorized into sigma-delta, time-interleaved successive approximation register (SAR), and pipeline ADCs.

Source: T2M

The data converter IPs from T2M offer resolution spanning 8-bit to 24-bit with supported sampling rates ranging from a few Ksps to 4+ Gsps. Here, it’s worth mentioning that the bandwidth performance of a data converter is primarily characterized by its sampling rate.

The other key differentiator, signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), is influenced by many factors, including resolution, linearity, aliasing, and jitter. Then there is accuracy, which comes down to how well the quantization levels match the true analog signal.

The data converter IPs from T2M employ the SPI interface for data communication.

