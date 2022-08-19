A supplier of analog and mixed-signal IP reuse solutions is opening a design shop in Israel, which according to a Semico Research report released in 2020, is second only to the United States in terms of chip startups. Thalia has appointed Motty Houli as a sales representative in Israel, which has over 150 fabless semiconductor design companies as well as dozens of design centers serving large chip firms.
Houli, who started his career as a chip designer, has more than 25 years of experience in Israel’s semiconductor design market. He will represent Thalia and its AMALIA IP reuse platform in Israel.
Thalia’s AMALIA IP reuse platform has delivered more than 40 analog and mixed-signal IPs while serving applications that range from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) to image sensors and power management.
The Cologne, Germany-based supplier of analog and mixed-signal IPs claims that its reuse solutions provide IC designers with cost and time-to-market advantages when migrating to new semiconductor fabs and process nodes.
0 comments on “Analog IP reuse supplier opens a design shop in Israel”