Audio module aims to bolster TWS, hearing aid designs

A new audio module aims to enhance the performance of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids by using physical frequency crossover technology along with finished parts of acoustic design, including sound chamber and pipes.
USound’s audio module design enables manufacturers to easily integrate the module in earphones by changing the venting volume to achieve a different sound experience. It’s available in two versions: a two-way audio system and a full-range ultra-compact audio module. The two-way audio system includes a MEMS speaker as a tweeter and an electrodynamic speaker as a woofer. The combination boosts playtime, sound quality, and performance.
USound’s chief technology officer Andrea Rusconi claims that the module helps reduce the form factor of hearing aids and wireless earbuds. The Graz, Austria-based firm has joined hands with the Chinese company Luxshare-ICT on the development of this audio module. USound offers silicon speakers and other sound solutions based on its micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology.
