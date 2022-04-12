A new automotive amplifier combines high-definition audio with a buck controller for class-G power switching to facilitate a great listening experience and higher efficiency. The TDA7901 audio amplifier is targeted at-vehicle information (IVI) systems like head units, smart cockpit systems, external amplifiers, and more.

In class-G operation, the buck controller automatically optimizes the voltage supplied to the bridge-tied load (BTL) power stage depending on the audio-signal level. That leads to analog sound with near-class-D efficiency at normal listening levels. Moreover, power dissipation is much lower compared with a conventional class-A/B amplifier, so the heatsink requirement is optimized.

Next, TDA7901 signals full in-play diagnostics, including real-time load-current monitoring through I2S and I2C interfaces. That, in turn, enables ASIL-A certification of safety-related applications such as warning-tone generators and acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS). Then there is a digital meter which ensures that systems containing the TDA7901 audio amplifier can meet the most demanding requirements of automotive OEMs.

The TDA7901 automotive amplifier will enter production in the second half of 2022 and its pricing starts at $7.90 for orders of 1,000 pieces.

