Bosch acquires RF specialist for automotive SoCs

Bosch is bolstering its system-on-chip (SoC) designs for automotive applications like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) by acquiring an RF specialist based in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Semiconductor Ideas to the Market (ItoM) will bring Bosch the expertise in mixed-signal IC design for high-frequency circuits.

Former Philips engineers founded ItoM in 1998. The company, with a staff of 30 employees, has development centers in Eindhoven and Enschede, a city simultaneously located in the Netherlands and Germany. ItoM’s high-frequency processing components design assets will merge into Bosch’s automotive SoC development operations. That includes analog IP blocks, RF transceiver designs, and broadcast tuner designs.

Source: ItoM

The acquisition amount has not been disclosed.

Related Content