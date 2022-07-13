Current monitors bolster precision for higher accuracy

A new series of bidirectional current monitors employs high-stability zero-drift architecture to accurately measure very low sense voltages across a wide range of common-mode voltages. Target applications for these current sensors include battery chargers, industrial servos, laptops, power supply racks in server farms, and robotic systems.

The ZXCT199 series of current monitor devices from Diodes Inc. is available in six variants, and each variant features a precision chopper stabilized op-amp for high accuracy operation. And their low offset voltage facilitates current sensing with maximum drops across shunts as low as 10 mV full-scale. That, in turn, enables high currents to be measured via inexpensive, low-value shunt resistor components.

Source: Diodes Inc.

These voltage output type devices—available in three fixed voltage gain options in 50 V/V, 100 V/V, and 200 V/V—can measure voltages across shunts at common-mode voltages from -0.1 V to 26 V. The offset voltage levels are a maximum of ±150 μV for the A version, ±100 μV for the B version, and an ultra-low ±80 μV for the highest precision C version.

The ZXCT199A, ZXCT199B and ZXCT199C current sensing devices are available at $0.21, $0.23 and $0.25, respectively, in 1,000-piece quantities.

