The integration of data converter IPs into system-on-chip (SoC) designs being developed and manufactured on advanced nodes is picking steam for 5G wireless, radar, and LiDAR applications. It’s apparent from how data converter IP suppliers like Omni Design Technologies are cobbling symbiotic relationships with custom ASIC designers such as EnSilica while also validating their IPs on foundry processes.

The data converter IPs internally generate the required references and include additional features such as highly-flexible analog interfaces. That simplifies the connection with RF and transceiver building blocks and eliminates the need for external components.

Omni Design and EnSilica are collaborating on multiple SoC design projects that encompass a variety of analog IP cores. Omni Design is based in Milpitas, California, while EnSilica is headquartered in Abingdon, UK.

Earlier, in October 2021, Omni Design announced analog-to-digital (ADC) and digital-to-analog (DAC) IP offerings qualified for TSMC’s 16-nm process. The ADCs feature 12-bit resolution and can operate from 1 Gsps to 8 Gsps sampling rates with power consumption scaling linearly.

On the other hand, the DACs feature 14-, 12- and 10-bit resolutions and 8 GHz, 4 GHz and 2 GHz update rates to support a wide variety of applications. Two-tone direct digital synthesizer (DDS) and return-to-zero (RZ) signaling capabilities come as built-in options with the DAC IPs.

