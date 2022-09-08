EMC filters aimed at robotics, data center designs

Two new EMC filters are aiming to meet the specific needs of the two growing markets—data centers and robotics—which require power supplies to be mounted in 19” rack cabinets. Schaffner’s FN2520 and FN2660 EMC filters have been packaged in a space-saving 1U rack-mount design. These devices join the FN2500 and FN2640 models to extend Schaffner’s filter series specifically designed for robotics and data centers.
The new EMC filters offer a range of connection options. FN2500, along with the FN2520 EMC filter, comes with push-on terminals, cable glands, screw terminals, and spring terminals. On the other hand, FN2640, alongside the FN2660 EMC filter, offers IEC C14 (10-15 A) or IEC C20 (16-20 A) input connectors for direct mains connection with a range of output connectors.
The new EMC filters feature a mean time between failure (MTBF) of more than 300,000 hours and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +100°C (with derating > 40°C).
