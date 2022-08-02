ESD protection diodes ensure a robust signal integrity

The new electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection diodes featuring extremely low clamping and ultra-low capacitance aim to serve high-speed data lines such as USB 3.2, HDMI 2.0, LVDS, automotive A/V Monitors, displays, and cameras. Nexperia is also targeting its new diodes at high-speed video links as well as the OPEN Alliance MGbit Ethernet applications.

For ESD diodes, which protect data interfaces in designs such as automotive subsystems, they must not degrade data signal integrity or negatively impact the EMC performance of the systems they protect. Nexperia claims its new ESD diodes employ ultra-low device capacitance—as low as 0.3 pF—to ensure robust signal integrity.

Source: Nexperia

The PESD5V0C1BLS-Q and PESD5V0C1ULS-Q diodes are 2-pin single-line devices available in the compact DFN1006BD-2 package to facilitate optimized routing flexibility. The PESD5V0C2UM and PESD5V0C2UM-Q diodes are available as 3-pin devices for differential lines. All these variants come in leadless packages to ensure electrical performance and signal integrity.

These ESD voltage clamping diodes are AEC-Q101 automotive qualified and exhibit deep snapback behavior combined with a low resistance of 0.27 Ω. That significantly improves system-level robustness and clamping performance in high-speed data interfaces.

