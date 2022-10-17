Film capacitor with low self-inductance for DC link

The EPCOS film capacitors for DC link applications featuring high energy and power density claim to be highly suitable for industrial applications like frequency converters and photovoltaic inverters as well as automotive applications such as electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers, onboard chargers, and auxiliary and power inverters.

TDK’s B3271*H* series of EPCOS film capacitors are rated for voltages ranging from 500 V DC to 1,600 V DC, offer capacitance values from 0.47 µF to 170 µF, and support a maximum operating temperature of up to 105°C. Moreover, at a rated voltage and operating temperature of 70 °C, the typical life of these rugged, self-healing, and RoHS-compliant capacitors is 95,000 hours.

Source: TKD Corp.

Next, when their low self-inductances of 11.5 nH to 23 nH are combined with the high ripple current capability, it makes the new capacitors particularly well suited for silicon carbide (SiC)-based inverters operating at high switching frequencies.

The new capacitors—available in lead spacings of 27.5, 37.5 and 52.5 mm—comes with 2-pole and 4-pole versions. TDK also makes the tool CLARA available for selecting a suitable DC link capacitor among various versions.

