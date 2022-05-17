Two new programmable high-side switches—available in single-channel versions—feature built-in protection for undervoltage, overvoltage, overload, and overtemperature. That’s based on these single-channel load switches’ capability to perform intelligent driving of capacitive, resistive, or inductive loads in applications that draw high startup current.

STMicroelectronics claims that the internally programmed current limit differentiates its single-channel load switches: IPS1025H and IPS1025H-32. Besides the main current limit, each switch has a secondary, user-programmable limit for handling capacitive loads with a high initial startup current. And the limit value and duration are set using external resistors and a capacitor. It’s 2.5 A in IPS1025H and 5.7 A in IPS1025H-32.

Source: STMicroelectronics

ST is targeting IPS1025H on driving loads controlled by PLC modules and for use in factory-automation systems like I/O peripherals and CNC machines. On the other hand, IPS1025H-32, with its higher maximum current limit, is aimed for use in unidirectional motors in equipment such as vending machines.

ST has also made available demo boards and software for quick evaluation of these programmable load switches. Source code for a graphical user interface (GUI) is available as well to help users realize an entire industrial-automation environment on the desktop.

The IPS1025H and IPS1025H-32 load switches are in production now and are available at price points starting at $3.51 for orders of 1,000 pieces.

