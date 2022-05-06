The ADXL367 accelerometer from Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)—targeted at healthcare and industrial applications—focuses on reducing power consumption for vital signs monitoring, hearing aids, and motion-enabled metering devices. The new MEMS accelerometer claims to reduce power usage by two times compared to the company’s previous accelerometer, ADXL362. Next, it boosts noise performance by up to over 30%.

Unlike MEMS accelerometers that use power duty cycling to lower power consumption, ADI’s new sensing device doesn’t alias input signals by undersampling. Instead, ADXL367 samples the full bandwidth of the sensor at all data rates. It consumes only 0.88 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate and 180 nA when in motion-triggered wake-up mode.

The ADXL367 MEMS accelerometer can function with supply voltages as small as 1.1 V, allowing single-cell battery operation without external boost converters. Additionally, it offers digital features like single and double tap, free fall and activity detection, which reduces computation demand for the host microprocessor and further improve system power consumption.

