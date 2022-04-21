A miniaturized position sensor claims to be a perfect replacement for potentiometers in missile guidance systems, gimbals for optical balls and missile seekers, positioning systems for small industrial actuators functioning as servo drives, and the multidimensional mechanical measurement of surfaces using 3D probes.

The new sensor with a small 12.7 mm outer diameter can serve applications where angular position needs to be detected with high accuracy in little spaces. Vishay’s MCB RAME012 rotational absolute magnetic encoder employs advanced contactless technology to achieve more than 11-bit accuracy and 14-bit resolution. At the same time, the sensing device maintains robustness against external magnetic fields, airborne pollution, vibration, mechanical shock, and temperature changes.

The RAME012 position sensor features a useful electrical angle of 360° and works over a temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. With its on-axis design, slim diameter and light weight of less than 11 g, it’s targeted at military and industrial applications.

It’s now available both in sample and production quantities; the lead time for large orders is 20 weeks. The new position sensor is priced at $127 per piece in 1,000-piece quantities.

