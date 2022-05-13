The new application-specific MOSFETs (ASFETs) for automobile airbag applications, built around the enhanced safe operating area (SOA) trench technology, claim to provide robust transient linear-mode performance, a key performance metric in airbag applications.
According to Norman Stapelberg, senior product marketing manager at Nexperia, the performance boost has been enabled by the latest silicon trench technology as well as LFPAK packaging, which uses significantly less space than the older DPAK packaging technology. He added that the BUK9M20-60EL MOSFET in LFPAK33 packaging consumes 84% less board space than older DPAK packaging while maintaining robustness.
Nexperia also provides application-specific MOSFETs or ASFETs for battery isolation, motor control, hot-swap, and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) applications. As the name implies, ASFETs are MOSFETs specifically designed and optimized for use in a single application.
