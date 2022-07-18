Motor control designs target industrial, home appliances

Two new reference designs aim to simplify the industrial and home-appliance motor drives for compressors, respectively while being accompanied by production-ready PCB and motor-control firmware. The production-ready circuit-board design, measuring 11.2 cm x 7.5 cm, saves significant development time and helps engineers bypass the complex layout and signal-routing challenges.

Both of these reference designs—built around the STSPIN32 motor-control system-in-package (SiP) from STMicroelectronics—integrate a three-phase inverter to power the motor as well as an offline converter and auxiliary circuitry.

Source: STMicroelectronics

The first one, STEVAL-CTM011V1, targets industrial compressors operating at powers of up to 250 W. Its inverter stage comprises six rugged STGD5H60DF insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) engineered to maximize efficiency at high switching frequencies. That enables smaller capacitive and magnetic components. Moreover, IGBT’s low package thermal resistance enhances reliability, and their tight parameter distribution assists safe paralleling in high-power applications.

The second one, STEVAL-CTM012V1, aimed at home appliances, meets the stringent eco-design regulations. It contains six STPOWER STD8N60DM2 600V N-channel MDmesh DM2 power MOSFETs, which are highly suitable for high-efficiency converters. The MOSFETs facilitate high-speed, low-loss switching performance, and low on-state losses.

The host system to start driving a motor—ST’s STSPIN32F0601Q motor-control SiP—incorporates an STM32F031 Arm Cortex-M0 microcontroller in order to customize the motor control to specific end application needs. The firmware accompanying the host system includes high-efficiency sensorless field-oriented control (FOC) algorithm.

The motor-control SiP also integrates a very rugged 600 V three-phase gate driver for the inverter. Next, the offline AC/DC converter in the host system, VIPER122, integrates control logic with an 800-V avalanche-rugged power section.

