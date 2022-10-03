Multilayer varistors incorporate soft termination

Kyocera AVX has unveiled automotive-qualified multilayer varistors (MLVs) equipped with the company’s FLEXITERM soft termination technology, which has been widely employed on several automotive-qualified multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) for more than 15 years. The FLEXITERM soft termination technology bolsters the reliability and mechanical and thermomechanical performance compared to competing solutions in automotive under-hood applications such as engine sensors with a direct connection to the battery rail.

It can also benefit automotive audio circuits, aerospace, industrial, downhole drilling applications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as smart watches and other wearables, and cleaning robots. The new VCAS Series MLVs are engineered to reliably withstand severe flexing, vibration, and temperature cycling, enabling up to 5 mm of mechanical board flexure over 3,000 temperature cycles extending up to 150°C with zero board flex failures, including internal cracks and depanelization and no significant changes to electrical characteristics.

On the other hand, automotive-qualified MLVs with industry-standard terminations generally support just 2 mm of board flexure over 1,000 temperature cycles extending up to 125°C, which is often insufficient for preventing flex failures caused by the mechanical and thermal stresses incurred during assembly and operation.

John Gallipeau, senior field applications engineer at Kyocera AVX, claims that these compact, multifunctional components optimized for mechanical and thermomechanical robustness can reliably outperform the competing MLV and diode solutions in harsh-environment signal and power-line applications subject to vibration, variable temperatures, and flexure stress.

Source: Kyocera AVX

Moreover, these MLVs exhibit high current and energy handling capabilities, super-fast response times, and multiple ESD strike capabilities. Additionally, they provide high-reliability bidirectional overvoltage protection. The new MLVs also offer EMI/RFI attenuation in their off state, reducing or even eliminating the need for additional EMC capacitors. Next, they exhibit lower insertion loss, lower leakage current, and greater reliability than diode solutions. The MLVs are qualified to both the AEC-Q200 and VW 80808 specifications.

The VCAS Series MLVs equipped with FLEXITERM soft termination technology are available in four surface-mount case sizes ranging from 0603 to 1210. They are rated for five working voltages ranging from 5.6–30 VDC, five clamping voltages extending from 18–67 V, four energy transients spanning 0.1–1.5 J, and operating temperatures as low as -55°C and as high as +150°C. The devices are also RoHS-compliant.

Related Content