Two new notch filters with built-in ESD protection functionality have employed proprietary materials and advanced structural design to implement attenuation characteristics for specific frequency bands. That makes these devices highly suitable for meeting the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirements in audio circuits serving smartphones, smart speakers, and wireless earbuds (TWS).

The AVRF041A150MT242 and AVRF061D2R4ST532 notch filters also claim robust noise suppression and improved reception sensitivity for wireless communication applications. That’s how these notch filters are able to provide countermeasures against both noise and ESD in a single-chip solution.

Source: TDK

Both notch filters—compliant with the IEC61000-4-2 Level 4 immunity standard—will go into volume production this month. AVRF041A150MT242 measures 0.4 x 0.2 x 0.2 mm and delivers ESD protection and noise suppression in the 2.4 GHz band. This notch filter has a maximum insertion loss of just -20 dB at 2.4GHz.

Next, AVRF061D2R4ST532 measures 0.6 x 0.3 x 0.3 mm and offers ESD protection and noise suppression in the frequency band up to 5.3 GHz. At this frequency, the notch filter has an insertion loss of -15 dB. TDK has also telegraphed plans to continue expanding its notch filter lineup to meet the needs for diversified wireless applications.

