OP amp bolsters power budget, signal conditioning

A new op-amp, which can function with a supply as low as 2 V, operates from a deeply discharged battery, extending the runtime of portable devices such as smoke alarms. Moreover, running at 2 V lets the op amp use the same power rail as low-voltage logic devices, which simplifies system design and lowers the bill of materials (BOM).

The TSV782 op amp claims to facilitate high-speed, high-accuracy signal conditioning while featuring 30 MHz gain bandwidth (GBW) and 50 µV (typical) input offset voltage. Additionally, an operating current of just 3.3 mA/channel helps designers maximize the application energy budget to power richer functions and capabilities such as wireless connectivity.

Source: STMicroelectronics

TSV782 is a new member of STMicro’s 5V op-amp family that enables designers to create circuits without trimming and calibration during production, which saves external components like precision resistors and potentiometers. Op amps in this series have a low-rail input stage optimized for low-side current measurements in power conversion systems.

TSV782 is in volume production, and prices start from $0.62 for orders of 1,000 pieces. Free samples of this new op amp are available on the ST eStore.

