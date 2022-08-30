Pipeline ADC cores boast ultra-high sampling rate

The new 14-bit wideband time-interleaved pipeline analog-to-digital converter (ADC) IP cores—featuring a sampling speed of 4.32 Gsps in the 28-nm FDSOI process—are available for immediate licensing along with complete source-code delivery, full modification rights, and unlimited usage. T2M, an independent supplier of IP cores, has announced the availability of this silicon- and production-proven pipeline ADC core on behalf of its semiconductor partner.

These pipeline ADC cores have been extracted from a production chipset, and they support a 60-dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) with an input frequency ranging from 54 MHz to 1.7 GHz. That allows this ADC IP to cover a wide range of applications spanning from 5G and automotive to high-speed set-top box (STB), Wi-Fi, and and radar.

Source: T2M

Pipeline ADC IP cores, a mixed-signal system, comprise a sample and hold amplifier (SHA), multiplying digital-to-analog converter (MDAC), bandgap voltage reference, comparator, switch-capacitor circuits, and biasing circuits. These IP cores link all the specifications between system and circuit levels. So, if the overall ADC IP core specifications such as resolution, sampling rate, voltage supply, and input signal range are given, all the sub-block circuitry specifications can be achieved.

Next, pipeline ADC IP cores comprise several consecutive stages. The first stage evaluates the most significant bit (MSB) value and then conditions the signal and passes it on to the next stage for an MSB-1 conversion. Here, it’s worth mentioning that each stage executes its operation concurrently with the other stages.

Sensors and other components mandate a high sampling rate to reduce the latency in data transfer and behave in real-time in automotive applications such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Here, data converters perform a vital role in applications like lidar to ensure that the ultra-high sampling rate for ADAS can work with utmost safety and reliability.

