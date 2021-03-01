A new off-the-shelf audio CODEC is available for integration into SoCs targeted at high-fidelity, ultra-low-power designs like true wireless stereo (TWS) systems. Dolphin Design’s audio CODEC, featuring active noise cancellation (ANC) support, can be configured for wake-up work, voice-command recognition, and audio recording and playback.

The audio CEDEC includes 24-bit delta-sigma analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and digital-to-analog converter (DAC) for audio functions. Next, there are three input channels for ultra-low-power analog microphones and one stereo output channel with an embedded headphone driver. It also features a complete set of configurable digital filters compatible with ANC requirements.

The Grenoble, France-based supplier of semiconductor IPs and design platforms claims that its new audio CODEC has passed tape-out at two major foundry processes. Dolphin Design offers energy-efficient IP solutions for smart speaker, TWS, and other audio designs.

