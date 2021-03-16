AEPONYX, the startup building the integrated photonics with MEMS devices, has closed a new $10 million funding round. The Montreal, Canada-based firm is picking telecom and 5G networks as the first market vertical for its tunable transceiver designs.

The company employs fast-tuning and ultra-small MEMS devices and silicon nitride photonics to create optical transceivers for dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM) communications over single fiber-optic links. That’s crucial in facilitating high data rates in small form factor fiber-optic gear.

Silicon photonics on MEMS provides photonics with the cost structure of microelectronics. Source: AEPONYX

The use of ultra-small MEMS also lowers latency and power consumption in high-speed data applications. AEPONYX’s planar micro-optical switch chips are based on a platform that combines silicon photonics with MEMS technology. Besides telecom and 5G, AEPONYX is eying its silicon photonics on MEMS technology for quantum computing, LiDARs, and sensors.

