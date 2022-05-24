Automotive designs are expected to drive power electronics to 15% compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2030, according to McKinsey & Company, so power design stakeholders are aligning their capabilities in anticipation of this hyper growth era. For instance, Analog Devices Inc. is teaming up with Synopsys to offer model libraries for its DC/DC chips and µModule regulators.

The library of component models incorporated into Synopsys’ Saber simulation tool will allow power system designers to perform simulations at various levels of abstraction. Saber simulation tool, part of Synopsys’ virtual prototyping platform, features an integrated environment for simulation and modeling to accelerate power system designs.

According to Peter Wilson, professor of electronics and systems engineering at the University of Bath, as power electronics continue to grow in complexity, fast simulation has become essential to performing validation early. With ADI’s power component libraries being part of Synopsys’ virtual prototyping solution, engineers can perform accurate multi-domain simulations with precision and speed.

Accurate models and fast simulation are now critical in power system designs ranging from powertrain and fast charging in electric vehicles (EVs) to avionic machines in aerospace to instrumentation equipment serving industrial applications. So, the availability of fast and precise simulation tools for early power component designs like power converters and motor drives is good news for power management modeling in automotive, aerospace, and industrial designs.

Majeed Ahmad, editor-in-chief of EDN and Planet Analog, has covered the electronics design industry for more than two decades.

