A new 650 V insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) for solar inverters claims to have improved current density by 30% compared to the prior generation. Magnachip Semiconductor’s new IGBT is built around the “field stop trench” technology for fast switching speed and high breakdown voltages.

According to research firm Omdia, the market for IGBTs in the renewable energy sector will grow 15% annually from 2022 to 2025. Magnachip is targeting its 650-V IGBT at applications requiring strict power levels and high efficiency; that includes solar boost inverters and converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and universal power inverters.

Source: Magnachip Semiconductor

The new IGBT provides a minimum short-circuit withstand time of 5 µs, and it’s optimized for parallel switching using a positive temperature coefficient. The parallel switching increases IGBT’s load current and thus the maximum output power. Moreover, the IGBT features anti-parallel diodes for fast switching and low switching loss; it also guarantees a maximum operating junction temperature of 175°C.

Magnachip is starting the mass production of the 650-V IGBT this month.

