At this year’s Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), Texas Instruments is showcasing the next-generation power management solutions that bolster power density, extend battery life, reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI), and preserve power and signal integrity. These power design solutions aim to improve energy efficiency and increase reliability in applications spanning from automotive powertrain to electric vehicle (EV) charging and solar power and medical equipment.

Start with LMQ66430 and LMQ66430-Q1 buck converters that integrate two input bypass capacitors and one boot capacitor to reduce EMI in real-time. These buck converters—which leverage a proprietary dual random spread-spectrum technique—allow engineers to meet the Comité International Spécial des Perturbations Radioélectriques (CISPR) 25 Class 5 EMI standards.

Figure 1 Integrated capacitors in buck converters simplify the design aspects related to EMI and noise. Source: Texas Instruments

Next, a low-dropout (LDO) linear regulator combines a low noise of 0.46 µV RMS with a high power-supply rejection ratio to help improve system accuracy and precision in highly sensitive applications like medical equipment, radar, and wireless infrastructure. TI claims that TPS7A94 offers a noise performance 42% better than competing solutions.

Figure 2 LDO helps designers improve accuracy and precision in sensitive applications such as medical equipment and radar. Source: Texas Instruments

In the gallium nitride (GaN) realm, TI is demonstrating a reference design based on an active neutral-point clamped (ANPC) inverter power stage. This reference design is built around the 600-V GaN field-effect transistor (FET), LMG3422R030, enabling a high switching frequency to reduce magnetics size, increase power density, and achieve a 98.5% peak efficiency in EV-charging and solar-power applications.

Another demo for EV and hybrid powertrain systems will use the LMG3522R030-Q1 automotive GaN FET and TMS320F280039C C2000 real-time microcontroller along with REF35 ultra-low-I Q voltage reference for precision amplifiers. This 7-kW onboard-charger demo minimizes power consumption and claims to achieve >96% system efficiency.

At APEC, besides design demos, TI is offering virtual demos and related white papers, technical articles, and on-demand training modules. TI’s power and analog experts will conduct 16 industry and technical sessions on the show floor. Find out more details about what TI will be showcasing at TI.com/APEC.

Related Content