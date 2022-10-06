Transmitter IC to revive handheld scanner design

The ultraportable scanners, now almost the size of a smartphone, still deliver image quality comparable to large and expensive high-end systems of the recent past. A new ultrasound transmitter IC claims to boost image quality and shrink form factor of handheld scanners and other portable industrial and medical instruments by integrating new features and capabilities.

STHVUP64, a 64-channel ultrasound transmitter IC, drives the instrument’s piezoelectric transducers at high speed to enable multiple imaging modes. Next, in addition to the common 3-level output, it has introduced a 5-level output capability to enhance the picture quality.

Source: STMicroelectronics

The transmitter chip can drive up to 256 probe elements directly, eliminating high-voltage switches usually needed between the transmitter and probe. Moreover, the transmitter’s self-biased driver architecture eliminates the need for power-supply decoupling capacitors that are typically placed outside the chip.

Then there is the digital beam steering feature that enhances directional control by permitting greater precision than conventional analog steering, which uses delay circuits. The fact that IC has integrated the logic on-chip means that the transmitter can be used without a companion chip, such as an FPGA dedicated to beam steering. That saves PCB space, prevents routing complexity, and bypasses FPGA-related design challenges.

There is also on-chip memory for storing transmission patterns. Additionally, the ultrasound transmitter IC provides a communication port to support multiple CMOS signaling standards. There is also a diagnostic register, which allows reading the causes of interrupts directly to ease debugging in the event of a malfunction.

