TWS reference design features hybrid dual speaker

Consumer expectations for delivering high-definition (HD) audio wirelessly are at an all-time high, leading the audio solution providers to raise the bar in terms of sound performance, robust connectivity, and long-wear comfort. One such solution, KN2, a true wireless stereo (TWS) reference design unveiled by Knowles, pairs a hybrid dual speaker system with a Bluetooth system-on-chip (SoC) to deliver superior HD audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) performance along with other advanced features.

Qualcomm’s QCC5144 BT chip incorporates the aptX codec for high-resolution wireless audio and aptX Adaptive to provide a Bluetooth wireless alternative to traditional wired systems. Next, the hybrid dual speaker system comprises a dynamic speaker for robust bass combined with a balanced armature (BA) tweeter for delicate, precise treble.

Source: Knowles

Then there are multiple SiSonic MEMS microphones within the earbuds to enable voice call algorithms for enhanced noise canceling performance. That allows the reference design to incorporate a collection of must-have TWS features into a small footprint.

