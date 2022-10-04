Vibration sensor employs road noise cancelation

Though electric vehicles (EVs) are intrinsically less noisy than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, automakers are still focused on further lowering in-cabin noise due to wheel or vibration. A new sensor claims to facilitate a quieter ambient environment inside cars by incorporating the road-noise cancellation (RNC) capability through active noise-control (ANC) techniques.

Here, noise cancellation algorithms, working with an array of sensors installed throughout the vehicle, measure the ambient sounds. They eliminate vibration using noise-canceling waveforms that act as anti-vibration (canceling) sounds. The sensor’s time-division multiplex (TDM) digital interface also lets the system synchronize the outputs from multiple accelerometers installed to measure vibrations throughout the vehicle.

Source: STMicroelectronics

AIS25BA, a 3-axis accelerometer, is engineered to prioritize RNC system accuracy. It also features a fast response and low latency needed by the RNC system to calculate corrective waveforms in real time. The total sensor latency of 266 µs is engineered to leave the system plenty of time to generate noise-cancellation signals in real time.

Next, STMicro’s AIS25BA vibration sensor offers wide bandwidth to capture disturbances across the full spectrum of sound frequency relevant to the application. Additionally, its wide temperature range and mechanical robustness enable sensor placement in the harshest places of vehicles: near the engine or electric drive as well as close to wheels and suspension.

